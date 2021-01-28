Left Menu

Kate, Prince Charles pay tribute to Holocaust survivors

Kate held a video call last week with Zigi Shipper, 91, and Manfred Goldberg, 90, who met as boys while in a Nazi concentration camp and later settled in Britain after the end of World War II.

PTI | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 02:07 IST
Kate, Prince Charles pay tribute to Holocaust survivors
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has praised Holocaust survivors for their inspirational work educating the next generation about the Nazi regime, as Prince Charles and other British public figures paid tributes to mark Holocaust Memorial Day Wednesday. Kate held a video call last week with Zigi Shipper, 91, and Manfred Goldberg, 90, who met as boys while in a Nazi concentration camp and later settled in Britain after the end of World War II. She first met the men in 2017 when she and her husband, Prince William, visited a former Nazi concentration camp built in occupied Poland. Shipper told the duchess that after he was transported to Auschwitz he witnessed babies being shot when their mothers refused to be separated from them. "The stories that you have both shared with me again today and your dedication in educating the next generation, the younger generations, about your experiences and the horrors of the Holocaust shows extreme strength and such bravery in doing so, it's so important and so inspirational," the royal told the men at the end of the video call. Prince Charles urged people to remember the Holocaust and "be the light that ensures the darkness can never return." National monuments across Britain, including Wembley Stadium and Cardiff Castle, will be bathed in purple light Wednesday evening to mark the memorial day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Blinken says U.S. 'deeply concerned' about Navalny, reviewing response to Russian actions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States is deeply concerned about detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and was considering actions in response to his detention in Russia.Blinken said at his first press b...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. France reports nearly 27,000 new COVID-19 cases, biggest jump since NovemberFrance reported nearly 27,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest one-day jump since mid-No...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Jane Fonda to get lifetime award at Golden GlobesAmerican actor and activist Jane Fonda will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony next month, marking a c...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Lobster shell patterns make concrete stronger Australian researcherInspired by the natural, twisting patterns of a lobster shell, Australian researchers say they have found a way, using 3D p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021