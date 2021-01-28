'Game of Thrones' animated series in early development

Good news for all the 'Game of Thrones' fans! WarnerMedia is planning an animated spin-off of the insanely popular series for streamer HBO Max. According to Variety, an animated 'GOT' series is in the early development stages at HBO Max. However, there are no details available about what the focus of the potential series would be.

No writers or artists are currently attached to the project. Variety had reported last week that a series based on George R.R. Martin's 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' is in the works at HBO. The series of fantasy novellas follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of 'A Song of Ice and Fire', which served as the basis for 'Game of Thrones'.

The network is currently working on the 'GOT' live-action prequel series 'House of the Dragon' which is slated to premiere in 2022. The show will document the buildup to the Targaryen civil war in Westeros that is known as the Dance of Dragons. WarnerMedia is looking to expand the 'Game of Thrones' world since the hit series ended in 2019. There are reportedly multiple projects set within the world of Westeros that Martin created in the works currently.

WarnerMedia is also currently prepping a number of other shows. Variety reported earlier this week that a live-action 'Harry Potter' series is in the early development stages at HBO Max. HBO Max already has multiple DC Comics shows in the works, including the 'Peacemaker' series starring John Cena as a spinoff of the upcoming James Gunn 'Suicide Squad' film as well as a 'Green Lantern' series from Greg Berlanti.

JJ Abrams is also plotting a 'Justice League Dark' series for the streaming platform. There is also a series inspired by 'The Shining' that Abrams and Bad Robot are prepping, as well as a 'Dune' spinoff show about the Bene Gesserit. (ANI)

