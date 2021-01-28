Left Menu

Jamie Dornan, Hugo Weaving to star in 'The Tourist'

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan has been tapped to headline mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max.Set in Australia, the six-part series is penned by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who will also produce under Two Brothers Pictures, the banner behind Fleabag.According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Tourist also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalome Brune-Franklin and Hugo Weaving.Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:57 IST
Jamie Dornan, Hugo Weaving to star in 'The Tourist'
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook / Jamie Dornan

''Fifty Shades of Grey'' star Jamie Dornan has been tapped to headline mystery thriller ''The Tourist'' for streaming platform HBO Max.

Set in Australia, the six-part series is penned by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who will also produce under Two Brothers Pictures, the banner behind ''Fleabag''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ''The Tourist'' also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalome Brune-Franklin and Hugo Weaving.

Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. ''An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

''Dumplin''' actor Macdonald will play Helen Chambers, a fledgling probationary constable, with Brune-Franklin of ''Line of Duty'' fame attached to play Luci, a waitress who's swept into The Man's journey for answers. ''The Lord of The Rings'' star Weaving will essay the part of Agent Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, leading major crime for the state police.

Chris Sweeney, known for ''Liar'' and ''Back to Life'', will direct and executive produce.

The Williams brothers, Christopher Aird and Andrew Benson, will also serve as executive producers and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Lisa Scott will produce.

''The Tourist'' is a production from Two Brothers Pictures, part of All3Media, for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF.

Production is scheduled to begin later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP to withdraw Covid lockdown breach cases against traders, others

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases of COVID-19 lockdown violations lodged against traders and other persons, officials said here on Thursday.State Law Minister Brijesh Pathak on Thursday issued orders to the principal se...

Plan was pre-conceived to break agreement between Delhi police, farmers to cause international embarrassment for govt on R-Day:Officials.

Plan was pre-conceived to break agreement between Delhi police, farmers to cause international embarrassment for govt on R-DayOfficials....

NCP MP Sule justifies Oppn's boycott of president's address

The Opposition strongly condemnsthe treatment given by the Centre to farmers agitating nearDelhi for over two months and has decided against attendingPresidents address to the joint sitting of Parliament, NCP MPSupriya Sule said on Thursday...

Spain blames EU for dwindling COVID-19 vaccine supplies - El Mundo

Spains health ministry is blaming the European Union for delays to COVID-19 vaccine deliveries that forced Madrid to halt new inoculations and threatened supplies across Spain, newspaper El Mundo quoted a leaked official document as saying....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021