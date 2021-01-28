Left Menu

Subject is important, not language: Kaushik Ganguly on his upcoming Hindi film 'Manohar Pandey'

National Award-winning director Kaushik Ganguly is set to helm his first Hindi film, Manohar Pandey and the filmmaker says making the pandemic-set movie in the language is only incidental.The director is known for acclaimed films in Bengali cinema such as Shabdo, Chotoder Chobi and Nagarkirtan, Cinemawala, and Bishorjan, among others.Ganguly further said he is averse to branding Manohar Pandey as his Bollywood debut.This should not be called as Kaushik Gangulys first Bollywood film.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:10 IST
Subject is important, not language: Kaushik Ganguly on his upcoming Hindi film 'Manohar Pandey'

National Award-winning director Kaushik Ganguly is set to helm his first Hindi film, ''Manohar Pandey'' and the filmmaker says making the pandemic-set movie in the language is ''only incidental''.

The director is known for acclaimed films in Bengali cinema such as ''Shabdo'', ''Chotoder Chobi'' and ''Nagarkirtan'', ''Cinemawala'', and ''Bishorjan'', among others.

Ganguly further said he is averse to branding ''Manohar Pandey'' as his Bollywood debut.

''This should not be called as Kaushik Ganguly's first Bollywood film. Yes, I have chosen the language Hindi for the first time as my characters are Hindi speaking. Had there been main Bengali characters, it would have been made in Bengali. Here the subject is important, not the language,'' the 52-year-old director told PTI.

According to Ganguly, the film deals with the impact of lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic on the life of a middle class Hindi speaking couple living in the city. It stars Raghubir Yadav in the title role, along with Supriya Pathak Kapur and Saurabh Shukla.

Ganguly, however, said making the film in Hindi medium would allow it to reach out to a bigger audience.

''There is a sizeable Hindi speaking population from north India in parts of central and north Kolkata and in the Naihati-Titagarh belt. They had been living here for ages. I thought why not choose my protagonist from these people,'' he said.

''Manohar Pandey'' is produced by Nispal Singh and Surinder Singh under the banner Surinder Films Pvt. Ltd.

The setting is essentially Kolkata and the producers are from West Bengal, Ganguly said.

''After making over 20 films in Bengali, I don't think I need any publicity as making my first Bollywood film,'' he added.

Shooting for ''Manohar Pandey'' is underway in Chitpur area of the city and will continue in other pockets of Kolkata with a sizeable Hindi speaking population for a month. Greater Kolkata, including the Barrackpore industrial belt, will also serve as a location.

Asked why he chose the subject, Ganguly said during lockdown, which created an unprecedented situation for everyone, he thought of a subject that would mirror the experiences of the common people from the emotional point of view, how prolonged confinement and setback in economic activities would impact them personally.

''There are also other issues - social, economic and emotional effects of lockdown on the people - which have been dealt with in the film,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP to withdraw Covid lockdown breach cases against traders, others

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases of COVID-19 lockdown violations lodged against traders and other persons, officials said here on Thursday.State Law Minister Brijesh Pathak on Thursday issued orders to the principal se...

Plan was pre-conceived to break agreement between Delhi police, farmers to cause international embarrassment for govt on R-Day:Officials.

Plan was pre-conceived to break agreement between Delhi police, farmers to cause international embarrassment for govt on R-DayOfficials....

NCP MP Sule justifies Oppn's boycott of president's address

The Opposition strongly condemnsthe treatment given by the Centre to farmers agitating nearDelhi for over two months and has decided against attendingPresidents address to the joint sitting of Parliament, NCP MPSupriya Sule said on Thursday...

Spain blames EU for dwindling COVID-19 vaccine supplies - El Mundo

Spains health ministry is blaming the European Union for delays to COVID-19 vaccine deliveries that forced Madrid to halt new inoculations and threatened supplies across Spain, newspaper El Mundo quoted a leaked official document as saying....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021