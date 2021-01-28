Left Menu

Bollywood production houses on visit to Kashmir to explore scenic locations for film projects

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:40 IST
Bollywood production houses on visit to Kashmir to explore scenic locations for film projects

A delegation of several Bollywood production houses have arrived on a four-day visit to Kashmir for exploring scenic locations for their future projects, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

Representatives of production houses like Ajay Devgun Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, Adhikari Brothers and SAB (Marathi), Endemol, Rajkumar Hirani and Excel Entertainment arrived here on Wednesday, he said.

''Big banners of Bollywood are on a visit to Kashmir to explore scenic backdrops for their future film projects,'' the spokesman said.

Besides production houses, representatives from Producers Guild, Mumbai, have also come to the Valley, he added.

The 24-member delegation visited ski resort Gulmarg on Thursday. The team will be in Srinagar on Friday.

The members will interact with media, travel and trade associations and valley's film and line producers during their stay in the summer capital of the union territory, the spokesman said.

They will also be exploring the locations in Pahalgam resort on Saturday before returning to Mumbai, he added.

“Kashmir has been receiving good response from Bollywood filmmakers since the opening of the tourism here, in addition to the country's regional entertainment houses for shooting song sequences and commercial advertisements,” Director, Tourism, Kashmir, G N Itoo said.

Itoo said Kashmir is a natural location for the filmmakers and the department has been making it easy for them to get permission for shooting.

The valley has witnessed a steady increase in tourist footfall due to continuous snowfall since the onset of winter.

Celebrities who recently visited Kashmir included singers Jubin Nautiyal, Guru Randhawa, Salman Ali, former actress and model Sana Khan, music composer Salim Merchant, TV host and anchor Aditya Narayan, besides business tycoon Anil Ambani, the spokesman said. Most of them visited Gulmarg.

The ski resort has received 100 percent booking as most of the hotels are occupied till February end owing to the huge tourist rush, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Have no responsibility to audit members of UPI ecosystem: RBI tells SC

RBI has told the Supreme Court that it has no responsibility to conduct audit of members of United Payments Interface UPI ecosystem and responsibility to ensure that private firms like Google and WhatsApp comply with norms lie with National...

Tens of thousands in northwest Syria lose shelter after floods inundate camps

At least 196 IDP sites in Idlib and Aleppo reportedly sustained damage, with many roads leading to the camps cut off by heavy rains between 14 and 20 January, the Office said in a humanitarian bulletin.At least 67,600 have reportedly been a...

Raj HC asks govt to install smart TVs in shelter homes to educate inmates

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday directed the state government to install smart TVs in government in all children observation homes and nari niketans and play pre-recorded education and skill development materials on them to educate inm...

2 of 3 officers at Blake shooting in Wisconsin back on duty

Two police officers who were on the scene when a white officer shot and partially paralysed a Black man in Wisconsin, triggering several nights of violent protests, have returned to duty, according to police officials.The update announced W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021