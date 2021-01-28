Left Menu

David Warner steps into Ayushmann Khurrana's shoes, shares hilarious video

Australian international cricketer and a former captain of the Australian national team David Warner treated his fans and followers with a hilarious video clip on Thursday in which he is seen imitating Ayushmann Khurrana and grooving to one of his songs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:02 IST
David Warner steps into Ayushmann Khurrana's shoes, shares hilarious video
David Warner replicating Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian international cricketer and a former captain of the Australian national team David Warner treated his fans and followers with a hilarious video clip on Thursday in which he is seen imitating Ayushmann Khurrana and grooving to one of his songs. Warner has been handpicking cherished films and replacing the face of the actors with his own, and this time it is Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana's song 'Dard Karara' from his 2015 movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.

His videos were liked by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Rajnikanth, Hrithik Roshan, and Prabhas when he shared their replica videos on social media. The dance video he posted on his social media has created quite a stir and accumulated more than one million views within a few hours of being posted. Along with the video, he wrote, "Any ideas of whom this is?? Sent by a fan!! #actor #singer #india #music"

Khurrana, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He is currently shooting for director Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in the titular city. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and is expected to release in 2021. He will also feature in ' Doctor G'. Interestingly, the movie will mark Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Have no responsibility to audit members of UPI ecosystem: RBI tells SC

RBI has told the Supreme Court that it has no responsibility to conduct audit of members of United Payments Interface UPI ecosystem and responsibility to ensure that private firms like Google and WhatsApp comply with norms lie with National...

Tens of thousands in northwest Syria lose shelter after floods inundate camps

At least 196 IDP sites in Idlib and Aleppo reportedly sustained damage, with many roads leading to the camps cut off by heavy rains between 14 and 20 January, the Office said in a humanitarian bulletin.At least 67,600 have reportedly been a...

Raj HC asks govt to install smart TVs in shelter homes to educate inmates

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday directed the state government to install smart TVs in government in all children observation homes and nari niketans and play pre-recorded education and skill development materials on them to educate inm...

2 of 3 officers at Blake shooting in Wisconsin back on duty

Two police officers who were on the scene when a white officer shot and partially paralysed a Black man in Wisconsin, triggering several nights of violent protests, have returned to duty, according to police officials.The update announced W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021