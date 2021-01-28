Left Menu

Rare Botticelli portrait sells for record $92.2 million at NY auction

A rare Botticelli portrait sold for $92.2 million at auction at Sotheby's in New York on Thursday, a world record for any work by the Italian artist. The Renaissance artist's "Young Man Holding a Roundel" is one of only around a dozen of his portraits known to survive today.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:56 IST
Rare Botticelli portrait sells for record $92.2 million at NY auction

A rare Botticelli portrait sold for $92.2 million at auction at Sotheby's in New York on Thursday, a world record for any work by the Italian artist.

The Renaissance artist's "Young Man Holding a Roundel" is one of only around a dozen of his portraits known to survive today. Sandro Botticelli's large-scale "Birth of Venus" and "Primavera" paintings are displayed in Florence's Uffizi Gallery. Sotheby's said it was one of the most significant and valuable portraits of any period ever to appear at auction.

The $92.2 million price at the auction, conducted by bidders on the phone and online, included a buyer's premium. The identity of the buyer was not immediately known. The 15th-century work, which has also been known as "Young Man Holding a Medallion," had carried a presale estimate of $80 million, and Sotheby's had thought it might fetch more than $100 million.

"There are a number of artists that ... are Olympian really in their genius. And Botticelli is one of those," Christopher Apostle, director of Old Masters paintings at the auction house, said ahead of Thursday's auction. Sotheby's said "Young Man Holding a Roundel" was acquired for $1.3 million by its previous, unidentified owner at an auction in 1982 in the United Kingdom.

It shows an unknown young man, likely a member of Florence's elite in the late 15th century, dressed in a simple tunic with a blue sky behind him and holding a roundel, or medallion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian presidential staff suffer symptoms after opening suspect letter

The office manager for Tunisias president suffered a headache and short-term vision loss after opening a suspect envelope on Monday, the presidency said on Thursday. The office manager was transferred to a military hospital. Another preside...

Japan to produce 90M doses of AstraZeneca shots

More than 90 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be produced in Japan by a Japanese pharmaceutical company through a licensing agreement.It will cover three quarters of the supply the British-Swedish pharmaceutical compan...

Over 8,200 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi, 77 pc turnout recorded

Over 8,200 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday in the second week of the vaccination drive as the city recorded a turnout of more than 77 per cent.After a sluggish start since the exercise was kicked off ...

By Sea of Galilee, archaeologists find ruins of early mosque

Archaeologists in Israel say they have discovered the remnants of an early mosque - believed to date to the earliest decades of Islam - during an excavation in the northern city of Tiberias.This mosques foundations, excavated just south of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021