Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee to star in 'Titli' director Kanu Behl's thriller 'Despatch'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is teaming up with Titli director Kanu Behl for a thriller titled Despatch, which will be a direct-to-digital release to be produced by Ronnie Screwvalas RSVP.Despatch, headlined by heavyweight Manoj Bajpayee, is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:22 IST
Manoj Bajpayee to star in 'Titli' director Kanu Behl's thriller 'Despatch'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is teaming up with ''Titli'' director Kanu Behl for a thriller titled ''Despatch'', which will be a direct-to-digital release to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP.

''Despatch'', headlined by heavyweight Manoj Bajpayee, is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism. Bajpayee plays character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

''As an actor, I want to be a part of stories that I want to tell and that deserve to be told. 'Despatch' is one such film. With the digital age, our stories can now reach and be accessed by viewers across the globe and I’m confident this film will have many takers because it is relevant to our times. I am looking forward to collaborating with Kanu Behl who is well versed with the changing times and has total control on his craft of storytelling,'' Bajpayee said in a statement.

Screwvala said with new plaforms and a decerning and evolved audience, the scope for storytelling is incredible now. ''At RSVP, we are focussed on developing our own scripts and screenplays and working with directors that share the common vision of storytelling. With its unique perspective and gripping storyline ‘Despatch’ is the kind of content we believe in,'' he said.

Behl said he wanted to tell the story of ''Despatch'' for a while.

''It reflects our lives and times and could not be getting made at a more pertinent moment. Collaborating with Manoj Bajpayee and Ronnie Screwvala on a piece that looks to push cinematic boundaries is exciting and I look forward to embarking on this journey,'' the director added. Behl made his directorial debut with ''Titli'' in 2014. The critically-acclaimed neo-noir drama revolved around the youngest member of a violent car jacking gang in Delhi, and his attempts to escape from the clutches of his brothers and their line of work. The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tibetan culture advocate released after 5-year prison term

A Tibetan shopkeeper convicted of inciting separatism based on his comments in a New York Times documentary was released Friday after serving a five-year prison sentence, advocacy groups said.Tashi Wangchuks release was reported by the writ...

BARC designs first PPP Research Reactor for Nuclear Medicines production

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre BARC has evolved a design for the first PPP Research Reactor for production of Nuclear Medicines. The premier research organization of the Department of Atomic Energy DAE is ready to share the technology of pro...

Worried about power of social media companies: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is worried about the power of social media companies and called for creating a global mechanism to regulate them.Guterres, addressing a press conference on Thursday following his informal br...

Upton warns of mental illness due to extended stay in bio-bubble

Former India mental and conditioning coach Paddy Upton on Friday implored sports bodies across the globe, including the BCCI, to conduct extensive studies and prevent athletes from developing mental illnesses due to extended stay in bio-sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021