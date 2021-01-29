Jay Lycurgo joins third season of 'Titans' as Tim Drake

Jay Lycurgo has joined the cast of the third season of 'Titans' for essaying the recurring role of Tim Drake. According to Variety, the character of Drake is described as a streetwise kid who has managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible belief in heroism.

In the 'Batman' comics, Drake served with Batman as the third Robin. Besides the third season of 'Titans,' Lycurgo will be seen portraying a supporting role in Matt Reeves' feature 'The Batman.' It remains unclear if he will be essaying the same role of Drake in the feature.

DC Universe had announced that 'Titans' is being renewed for a third season in November 2019 but later in September 2020, it was announced that DC Universe was moving out of the original scripted series, as per Variety. All the remaining scripted originals were shifted to HBO Max. Other shows that have been moved from DC Universe to HBO Max are 'Harley Quinn' and 'Doom Patrol.' (ANI)

