Rebel Wilson dishes on 'interesting' ways people have treated her after weight loss

Australian actor Rebel Wilson recently appeared on 'The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin' to discuss her weight loss journey and revealed that people have started to treat her differently after improving her health.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:51 IST
Rebel Wilson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian actor Rebel Wilson recently appeared on 'The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin' to discuss her weight loss journey and revealed that people have started to treat her differently after improving her health. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star said during the interview, "It's interesting... I liked to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff. And I've always been quite confident, so it's not like I wasn't confident and now I'm super confident."

"I think what's been really interesting is how other people treat you," Wilson added. "Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you."

Wilson then inquired, "Is this what other people experienced all the time?" As reported by Fox News, the 'Pitch Perfect' and 'Hustle' actor has documented her weight loss journey - which she's called her 'Year of Health' - on Instagram all throughout 2020. By November, the 'Isn't It Romantic' actor revealed she had lost nearly 40 lbs.

Before embarking on her weight loss journey, Wilson revealed that she was eating upwards of 3,000 calories a day. "Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," she told People magazine.

"So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't use to eat a lot of meat." "I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," Wilson said on her overall health goals.

"I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

