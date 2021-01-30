Left Menu

'Wonder Woman 1984' makes huge streaming debut on HBO Max

Actor Gal Gadot's recent DC Universe release 'Wonder Woman 1984', which premiered on HBO Max on December 25, 2020, made a huge streaming debut by racking up the most viewing time yet for a feature film on its opening weekend.

Actor Gal Gadot's recent DC Universe release 'Wonder Woman 1984', which premiered on HBO Max on December 25, 2020, made a huge streaming debut by racking up the most viewing time yet for a feature film on its opening weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the insanely popular superhero film has become the biggest feature film in Nielsen's rankings and has also emerged as one of the biggest streaming titles of any kind since the launch of Nielsen's streaming measurement.

"Wonder World! Congratulations to @GalGadot, @PattyJenksand the cast of #WW84 for nabbing the No. 1 streamed title during the holidays according to a special update of Nielsen's streaming ranker," Nielsen tweeted. HBO Max users spent 2.25 billion minutes watching 'Wonder Woman 1984' in the week of December 21 to 27. This is equivalent to about 14.9 million complete plays of the film, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The mark is also 580 million minutes more than the previously reported No.1 film for the week on Nielsen's record. Pixar's 'Soul' on Disney+ was earlier on the No. 1 with 1.67 billion minutes of play. HBO Max had earlier said that nearly half of its retail subscribers had watched the film on the day of its release. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film also starred Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

The 2017 'Wonder Woman', also helmed by Jenkins, was a massive critical and commercial hit, generating more than USD 800 million at the global box office. The follow-up picked up with Gadot's Amazonian warrior during the Cold War as she battles two formidable foes -- Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) -- while reuniting with her past love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). (ANI)

