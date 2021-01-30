Filmmaker’s opinion on Sherlock Holmes 3, plot will be different from previous two movies

Sherlock Holmes 3 is one of the most anticipated movies the franchise lovers have been waiting for a long time. Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was premiered in December 2011. Since then, fans have been looking for the third movie.

The imminent movie Sherlock Holmes 3 'is 'on the back burner', the filmmaker Dexter Fletcher recently said. The upcoming movie will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively.

According to Dexter Fletcher, Sherlock Holmes 3 is confronting new 'issues' amid the coronavirus pandemic. This means, Sherlock Holmes enthusiasts across the world need to wait longer for it.

"Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off. That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen," Dexter Fletcher opined.

Speaking on Celebrity Catch Up Podcast on Sherlock Holmes 3, Eddie the Eagle-director, Dexter Fletcher said, "They're both up against the same dilemma, the same issue that we all (have): How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world? And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It's complicated."

Dexter Fletcher earlier said in a conversation with Collider on the making of Sherlock Holmes 3, "We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens."

Fans are wondering how the much-awaited Sherlock Holmes 3 can be on the screens. According to Dexter Fletcher, the third movie will be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. The earlier movie titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris.

The previous movie earned USD 186.8 million in North America as well as USD 357 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 543.4 million. Such a massive success paved the way to the making of Sherlock Holmes 3.

The highly anticipated Sherlock Holmes 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Expendables 4 can mark end to franchise, what more we know