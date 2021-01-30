Left Menu

Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:29 IST
Deb was also suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney ailment for a long time and died at his Gol Park residence in the southern part of the city, the family members said. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb died here on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, family members said.

He was 73.

He had lost his wife a year back and the couple did not have children.

Deb had started his career in a popular TV serial-'Tero Parbon', and played an important role in 'KaruanamoyeeRani Rasmoni' and web series- The Adventures of Gogol.

Actress Sudipta Chakraborty expressed grief over the demise of Deb, describing him as a childhood mentor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

