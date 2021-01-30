Maha: Runaway minor rescued from lodge in Bhiwandi

A 17-year-old girl, who hadallegedly left her home in Mumbra of Maharashtra's Thane city,was traced and rescued from a lodge in Bhiwandi, police saidon Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's family, acase under section 363 (kidnapping) was registered at Mumbrapolice station on January 17, inspector Krishna Kokni said.

According to the police, the girl had run away fromhome after quarrelling with her mother over household chores.

Investigations revealed that the minor had gone toBhiwandi and lived with one of her friends, the official said.

The minor was finally traced to a lodge at Ovlivillage on Mumbai-Nashik Highway, from where she was rescuedon Friday, he added.

