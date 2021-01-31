Left Menu

NBC sets premiere date for 'New Amsterdam' season 3

Hes determined to tear it down and build something better. New Amsterdam is inspired by Dr Eric Manheimers memoir Twelve Patients Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.The medical drama, which has a three-season pickup, has been a strong ratings performer for NBC.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-01-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:46 IST
NBC sets premiere date for 'New Amsterdam' season 3

Medical drama ''New Amsterdam'' is slated to air on NBC on March 2, the network has announced.

According to Deadline, the series will return to its original time slot at 10 pm after having moved to a 9 pm time slot vacated by ''This Is Us'' at the end of March to finish its second season. Fronted by ''The Blacklist'' star Ryan Eggold, production on the third season was delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic and the series additionally had to build new sets.

The official logline of the new season reads: ''When Dr Max Goodwin (Eggold) took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: 'How can I help?' In Season 3, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He's determined to tear it down and build something better.'' ''New Amsterdam'' is inspired by Dr Eric Manheimer's memoir ''Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital'' and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.

The medical drama, which has a three-season pickup, has been a strong ratings performer for NBC. It also stars Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.

David Schulner and Peter Horton serve as executive producers along with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg and Shaun Cassidy.

''New Amsterdam'' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving', 'obstructing public servant'

Delhi Police has arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting farm laws for ov...

Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding'

American actor Josh Duhamel has joined the cast of Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding, replacing Armie Hammer in the upcoming outing. As per People magazine, the 48-year-old actor replaced Hammer after he stepped down from the role earl...

Rajasthan urban body polls: Ruling Cong ahead of BJP

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday won 398 wards, while the BJP bagged 333, according to results available for 994 of the 3035 wards for which polls were held.Counting of votes is underway.Fourteen wards have been won by the NCP, 12...

Govt should release our men and prepare a platform for talks. Hoping that a middle way is found: Farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

Govt should release our men and prepare a platform for talks. Hoping that a middle way is found Farmer leader Naresh Tikait....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021