Left Menu

Justin Timerlake says new album is in the works

Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake has revealed that he is currently working on new music and may soon release an album. The stars last album, Man of the Woods, dropped in 2018.The singer-actor made the revelation during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.Timberlake, who turned 40 on Sunday, was quizzed by host Jimmy Fallon if it would be ok to say that a new Justin Timberlake album is in the works.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:20 IST
Justin Timerlake says new album is in the works
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake has revealed that he is currently working on new music and may soon release an album. The star's last album, 'Man of the Woods', dropped in 2018.

The singer-actor made the revelation during an appearance on ''The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon''.

Timberlake, who turned 40 on Sunday, was quizzed by host Jimmy Fallon if it would be ok to say that ''a new Justin Timberlake album'' is in the works. ''Yeah, we can say that. There's a possibility... Let's go with yes,'' he replied.

The ''Give it to me'' hitmaker said he takes time in creating an album as he analyses the relevance of the song over a period of time. ''I think I just take my time, maybe that's my barometer — if I still love them as much when time goes by, hopefully people will after they hear them, when time goes by.'' Timberlake also expressed his desire to collaborate with rappers Kendrick Lamaar and Travis Scott.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sidharth Shukla clocks 1 mn followers on Twitter

Actor Sidharth Shukla on Sunday amassed one million followers on Twitter and thanked his fans for their constant support.Shukla, who won the last season of the reality show Bigg Boss, said joining the microblogging site to connect with fans...

One in five sailors in China’s submarines in SCS suffer from mental health problems: Report

One in five sailors serving with Chinas submarine force, especially nuclear subs in the disputed South China Sea, are experiencing mental health problems, according to a new research.China in recent years focussed its military deployment in...

WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited Huanan market on Sunday, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus was initially detected....

Pope institutes Catholic day to honour the elderly

Pope Francis on Sunday instituted a World day for Grandparents and the Elderly in the Roman Catholic Church to be marked once a year to honour them and to underscore their importance to society. Francis, making the surprise announcement at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021