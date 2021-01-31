Sidharth Shukla clocks 1 mn followers on Twitter

Left Menu

Shukla, who won the last season of the reality show Bigg Boss, said joining the microblogging site to connect with fans was one of the best decisions he has made.Woohoo congratulations everyone we are 1M strong.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Sidharth Shukla on Sunday amassed one million followers on Twitter and thanked his fans for their constant support.

Shukla, who won the last season of the reality show ''Bigg Boss'', said joining the microblogging site to connect with fans was one of the best decisions he has made.

''Woohoo congratulations everyone we are 1M strong. Thank you for supporting me and choosing to follow me. Joining Twitter was one of my best decisions as I connected to you all. ''Feels good to see that the first few who followed are still around. Thank you. Love and luck to all,'' the 40-year-old actor tweeted.

Shukla made his screen debut with 2008 TV show ''Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na'' and gained acclaim for the successful soap opera ''Balika Vadhu'', on which he played the role of Shiv, an upright IAS officer, between 2012 and 2015.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's production ''Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'' in 2014 and made a transition to reality shows, including ''India's Got Talent'', ''Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'' and ''Bigg Boss'' season 13.

Shukla will be next seen in the third season of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 romantic-drama ''Broken But Beautiful''.

