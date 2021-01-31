PM praises Odisha 'pattachitra' artist in Man Ki Baat

Her talent as a'pattachitra' painter came to the fore during the pandemic,and Bhagyashree Sahu of Odisha's Rourkela got a ''prizedmoment'' of her life on Sunday when Prime Minister NarendraModi mentioned her name in his Mann ki Baat radio programme.

Pattachitra style of painting is one of the oldest andmost popular art forms of Odisha.

Bhagyashree, an M.Tech student in metallurgy, uploadsphotographs of her paintings on Instagram and has receivedaccolades from reputed magazines and websites on painting. Shealso enjoys a fan following.

''Look at Bhagyashree Sahu of Rourkela. She is anengineering student. She learnt about pattachitra painting afew months ago and achieved perfection in the art. Do you knowwhere did she paint? She painted on soft stones she collectedwhile going to college and gifted them to her friends.

''She started making similar pattachitra paintings onempty bottles during the pandemic,'' the prime minister said inthe Mann Ki Baat programme.

Bhagyashree said she was ''thrilled'' after knowing fromUnion minister Dharmendra Pradhan that the prime minister wasenquiring about her.

''Today I was doubly thrilled when he mentioned my nameas a young achiever despite odds,'' she said adding it is oneof the most prized moments of her life.

Modi also mentioned in the programme that Bhagyashreepaid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birthanniversary by painting a picture of the freedom fighter on apiece of stone.

Daughter of police officer Kartik Chandra Sahu, theM.Tech student had to leave her institute after thecoronavirus hit the country and she found it difficult tospend time at home.

So, she started painting in Pattachitra style oncanvases, leaves, stones, bottles and other surfaces.

''Now I am seriously considering following this as ithas given me recognition. It is surely Lord Jagannath'sblessings and nothing else,'' Bhagyashree said.

