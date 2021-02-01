Left Menu

Woman guest molested at Mumbai five-star hotel; one booked

A 22-year-old man, who issuspected to be a member of house-keeping staff at a five-starhotel in south Mumbai, was booked on Sunday for allegedlyflashing and molesting a woman guest in a washroom located on37th floor, police said.The woman was shooting for a web series in the hotel,an official said.The woman went to the changing room after wrapping upthe shoot for the day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:14 IST
A 22-year-old man, who issuspected to be a member of house-keeping staff at a five-starhotel in south Mumbai, was booked on Sunday for allegedlyflashing and molesting a woman guest in a washroom located on37th floor, police said.

The woman was shooting for a web series in the hotel,an official said.

''The woman went to the changing room after wrapping upthe shoot for the day. While she was changing her clothes, theaccused Dileshwar Mahant grabbed her and flashed himself. Healso tried to gag her to prevent her from screaming,'' theofficial said.

The woman somehow managed to rush out of the washroomand raised an alarm, he said.

Mahant was overpowered by staff members of the hotel.

He was booked under various sections of the IndianPenal Code (IPC) on various charges including molestationafter the woman lodged an FIR with NM Joshi Marg policestation, the official said.

Police are yet to make any arrest in this case.

