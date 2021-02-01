Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

HBO already officially renewed Succession for Season 3. After the first two seasons aired on HBO, the comedy-drama series received critical acclaim, particularly for its writing, acting, and production values. It also received many awards and nominations including the British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme, the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama, and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

Succession's story depicts the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company.

HBO announced the new cast members who will play their roles in the black comedy-drama Succession Season 3. Sanaa Lathan will play Lisa Arthur, a high profile well-connected New York lawyer. The South Korean singer Jihae Kim will portray Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant while Linda Emond will play the role of Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide.

Hopefully, the leads characters like Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen will return to play their roles. Brain Cox said the plot of Succession Season 3 is kept under wraps, but he assures that the story is thrilling and exciting.

"I nearly fell off my chair because [Armstrong] never tells you about the next series. We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen," Brian Cox told THR.

"But then he told me. And it's jolly thrilling. That's all I can say." The plots are kept unseen to the casts before the production starts. "They will, never, never, never know until we start [production]," he added.

Filming of Succession Season 3 was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per the announcement of Alan Ruck in November 2020, the filming began in mid-November in New York City.

HBO has yet to announce the official release date of Succession Season 3. Stay with Devdiscourse for more updates.

Also Read: Sex Education: Season 3 won't mark end to Netflix series, Series creator hinted Season 4