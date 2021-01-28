Sex Education: Season 3 won't mark end to Netflix series, Series creator hinted Season 4

Sex Education fans are ardently waiting to know, what will happen in Season 3. The last two seasons were kicked off in January 2019 and 2020 respectively. Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3 is under production in Wales. Therefore, the third season will take time to release, as we all know almost all the entertainment industry projects were pushed back or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sex Education Season 3 is set to stream on Netflix in summer 2021. The announcement was made by Alistair Petrie, who plays the role of Headmaster Michael Groff at Moordale Secondary School.

Netflix confirmed the characters in Sex Education Season 3 returning such Otis (played by Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Adam (Connor Swindells), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Ola (Patricia Allison), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), and Headmaster Groff (Alistair Petrie).

Jemima Kirke will be joining the casts in Sex Education Season 3 as Headmistress Hope. Additionally, Star Trek Discovery star Jason Isaacs will portray Mr. Groff's older brother, Peter. And finally, Dua Saleh, a recording artist, songwriter, poet, and actor joins to play Cal, a non-binary student at Moordale.

Before the release of Season 2, Netflix revealed that Sex Education's popularity gained 40 million homes after streaming the first month on digital platforms. Looking at fans' curiosity surrounding the upcoming season, Sex Education Season 3 will undeniably increase the popularity of the series.

In a conversation with Digital Spy, Asa Butterfield said that he read the first episode of Season 3 and he is quite satisfied with the script that he has read so far.

"It didn't go where I anticipated it to," he said. "A few things have changed. I'm excited," added Butterfield. He portrays the role of Otis Milburn, a teenager who struggles with his mother's occupation and her interference in his personal and sexual life.

The avid viewers are expecting Sex Education Season 3 to solve the cliffhangers left in Season 2. For instance, Sex Education Season 2 revealed that Jean Milburn was shocked after seeing the report of her unexpected pregnancy.

In a teaser for Sex Education Season 3, Gillian Anderson shared that as Milburn is pregnant, and she is "trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis."

Moreover, Season 3 will show a time jump. Asa Butterfield said, "There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger."

Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy," he added.

However, Season 3 is not going to end the Netflix series. According to Laurie Nunn, the series creator, the third season will not bring the conclusion of the story. Fans may see Sex Education Season 4.

Currently, there is no official stipulated release date for Sex Education Season 3 but it is likely to be out in summer 2021. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse for more information on the Netflix series.

