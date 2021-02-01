Left Menu

Wunmi Mosaku joins Gabe Klinger’s ‘Dreyana Grooms’

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:49 IST
Wunmi Mosaku joins Gabe Klinger’s ‘Dreyana Grooms’

BAFTA-winning actor Wunmi Mosaku of “Damiola, Our Loved Boy” fame is set to play the lead role in writer Gabe Klinger’s “Dreyana Grooms''.

The fact-based story revolves around 16-year-old Dreyana Grooms, who as a young teenager was implicated in a fatal shooting in Chicago during her summer break from school.

The event radically altered the course of Grooms' young adult life.

According to Variety, the Chicago-set drama is co-penned by Grooms and Klinger. CogniCine, Black Monarch Entertainment and Les Films Hatari are producing the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

West condemns Myanmar coup, China's response more muted

The United Nations led condemnation of Myanmars military on Monday after it seized power, calling for the release of elected leaders, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the developments we...

This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of country; Record increase in allocation for infrastructure building: PM.

This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of country Record increase in allocation for infrastructure building PM....

Home Ministry gets over Rs 1.66 lakh crore in budget, over Rs 3700 cr for census-related works

The Centre has allocated about Rs 1,66,547 crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the 2021-22 fiscal with a majority of the funds going to the police forces and a substantial amount for census related works.According to the budget, prese...

HC dismisses PIL for action against police, intelligence officials over Republic Day violence

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed with cost of Rs 10,000 a PIL seeking action against the police and intelligence officials concerned for their failure in anticipating and controlling the farmers protest on Republic Day leading to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021