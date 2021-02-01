Wunmi Mosaku joins Gabe Klinger’s ‘Dreyana Grooms’

BAFTA-winning actor Wunmi Mosaku of “Damiola, Our Loved Boy” fame is set to play the lead role in writer Gabe Klinger’s “Dreyana Grooms''.

The fact-based story revolves around 16-year-old Dreyana Grooms, who as a young teenager was implicated in a fatal shooting in Chicago during her summer break from school.

The event radically altered the course of Grooms' young adult life.

According to Variety, the Chicago-set drama is co-penned by Grooms and Klinger. CogniCine, Black Monarch Entertainment and Les Films Hatari are producing the project.

