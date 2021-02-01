Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:34 IST
Actor Tim Allen’s opinion on the making of Toy Story 5, what latest we know
Toy Story 4 was played in 3,610 theaters and averaging $2,896 per theater for a weekend total of USD 10.4 million. Image Credit: Facebook / Toy Story

Pixar's Toy Story franchise has a huge fanbase. After the release of Toy Story 4, the franchise enthusiasts are passionately waiting to have the fifth movie. The grand success of Toy Story 4 is likely to pave the way for Toy Story 5.

The fourth installment grossed USD 922.9 million globally that pushes the entire franchise's lifetime gross to USD 2.893 billion. Toy Story 4 was played in 3,610 theaters and averaging $2,896 per theater for a weekend total of USD 10.4 million.

Toy Story 5 may not have an official confirmation. It can be predicted that the movie creators will take time as there was 11 years gap between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3 and 9 years gap between the release of Toy Story 3 and 4.

Earlier, Tim Allen hinted that Toy Story 5 is possible. Tim Allen, who lent his voice for the character Buzz Lightyear said, "Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," said Tim Allen.

If Toy Story 5 happens in the future, the actors who are supposed to voice the characters are Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few.

The producer Mark Nielsen was asked about the possibility of making Toy Story 5. Without ruling out a possibility of a fifth movie, Mark Nielsen said, "Every film we make, we treat it like it's the first and the last film we're ever going to make, so you force yourself to make it hold up. You don't get in over your skis. Whether there's another one? I don't know. If there is, it's tomorrow's problem."

Currently, there are no updates on the making of Toy Story 5. Stay with us for more updates.

