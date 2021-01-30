Left Menu

20th Century Fox reschedules The King's Man release date to August

The King's Man release date has been delayed to August. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The 20th Century Fox has pushed back the release date of Matthew Vaughn-directed The King's Man to August 20, 2021. The Kingsman series fans would know that the third film was rescheduled several times earlier. The King's Man was originally set to be released in November 2019 but was postponed to February 2020 due to Fox and Disney's slot problems. It was pushed for the second time to February 26, 2021, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. And now the movie release date has been delayed to August.

The King's Man is an upcoming action spy spin-off prequel and the third film in the Kingsman movie series. The King's Man is the film adaption of the popular comic book series Kingsman created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar and published by Marvel's Icon Comics imprint. The last two movies, the 2014-released Kingsman: The Secret Service and the 2017-released Kingsman: The Golden Circle grossed over USD 825 million at the global box office.

The King's Man movie depicts the story of a man's effort to spoil the plan of a criminal mastermind group, who were conspiring a war against the mankind.

The 20th Century Studios' official synopsis of The King's Man reads, " As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man and his protégé must race against time to stop them."

The King's Man features Ralph Fiennes (as Duke of Oxford), Gemma Arterton (as Polly), Daniel Brühl (as Erik Jan Hanussen), Matthew Goode (as Captain Morton), Harris Dickinson (as Conrad), Rhys Ifans (as Grigori Rasputin), Charles Dance (as Herbert Kitchener), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (as Lee Unwin), and Djimon Hounsou (as Shola).

The King's Man movie is scheduled to hit the screen on August 20, 2021. Stay tuned with us for more updates.

