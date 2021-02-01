Sweet Home Season 2 is under development, possible release in early 2022

The avid viewers are passionately waiting for the apocalyptic horror K-drama Sweet Home. There are many leftover cliffhangers, which fans want to know in Season 2. The last season ended with 10 episodes directed by Lee Eung-Bok. As of now, Netflix has not renewed Sweet Home for Season 2, but thanks to the enthusiastic reviews that the horror drama series received from the critics and fans alike.

After the third day of release, Sweet Home ranked first in eight regions and was within the top ten in forty-two regions. It topped the first position in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. These are the strong reasons why the makers may think to work on Sweet Home Season 2.

According to Stanford Arts Review, the production for the Sweet Home Season 2 is now in its "developing process," and the series may air in early 2022.

Sweet Home Season 1 depicts a high school student, Cha Hyun-soo shifted to a new apartment 1410 in Green Home after the death of his family in a car accident. His life was disrupted in the new apartment. There he found a human turn into a dreadful monster. The other residents and Cha Hyun-soo are trying to survive.

Sweet Home Season 1 throws many questions to be answered in Season 2. For instance, what will happen to Sang-Wook who was seeing death in the pool? Whether Lee Eun-hyuk is dead or alive as he was seen buried under the rubble of the apartment block. Will the military save the remaining survivor from turning into monsters?

However, considering the performance and the plot of the story, it looks most of the main cast members would return to portray their respective roles in Sweet Home Season 2 whenever it's back on the screens.

Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, and Lee Do-hyun plays the role of Cha Hyun-su, Pyeon Sang-wook, Seo Yi-kyeong, and Lee Eun-hyuk respectively. Some new faces will take entry to this spine-chilling South Korean drama series.

Netflix has not announced Sweet Home Season 2 yet. Stay tuned to get more updates on the South Korean drama series.

