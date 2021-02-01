Left Menu

Tony Bennett reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis

You know, every night when we go to bed, he says, I love you, Susan. And every morning when he wakes up he says, I love you. Dr. Gayatri Devi, a neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, who diagnosed Bennett, told AARP magazine that the singer is a symbol of hope.He is doing so many things, at 94, that many people without dementia cannot do.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:23 IST
Tony Bennett reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis

Legendary singer Tony Bennett's family on Monday shared that the music icon has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The family shared the news with America's AARP magazine.

The jazz legend, now 94, was officially diagnosed with the disease in 2016. Alzheimer’s is characterised by a progressive memory loss that deprives its sufferers of speech, understanding, memories and recognition of close ones.

Bennett's wife Susan Crow said even though Bennett has not developed extreme symptoms like episodes of terror, rage or depression, he is ''not always sure where he is or what is happening around him'' He, however, remembers all his family members, the singer's wife told CBS news. ''He knows all his kids, absolutely. And he knows me. When you're somebody's caregiver 24/7, it goes a long way if they still know you. You know, every night when we go to bed, he says, 'I love you, Susan.' And every morning when he wakes up he says, 'I love you'.'' Dr. Gayatri Devi, a neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, who diagnosed Bennett, told AARP magazine that the singer is a symbol of ''hope''.

“He is doing so many things, at 94, that many people without dementia cannot do. He really is the symbol of hope for someone with a cognitive disorder.'' Bennett's last public performance was on March 11, 2020 at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lt Gen JS Nain assumes command of Southern Army in Pune

Lieutenant General JS Nain, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal assumed command of Southern Army on 01 February 2021 with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to honour the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, Pune. It was followed by a...

Budget 2020-21: Aircraft leasing companies in GIFT city to get tax holiday

Aircraft leasing companies based out of GIFT city in Gujarats Gandhinagar would get a tax holiday on capital gains and rental income earned, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday.At present, there are no aircraft leasing c...

ANALYSIS-Reddit is coming for silver. A short squeeze? Unlikely

Silver prices have rocketed to their highest since 2013 as retail investors, egged on by messages on Reddit, pile into the market in an attempt to push up prices, although most analysts and traders say the rally will run out of steam.Spot s...

Union Budget reflects Centre's efforts to sideline non-BJP ruled states: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday flayed the Union Budget, saying it reflects the Centres persistent efforts to sideline non-BJP ruled states. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party too dubbed the Budget as anti-commo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021