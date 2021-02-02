Left Menu

'All American' spin-off in the works at CW

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-02-2021 12:36 IST
'All American' spin-off in the works at CW

The CW is developing a spin-off of the its popular series ''All American'', with Geffri Maya set to play the lead role.

Titled ''All American: Homecoming”, the series will see Maya reprise her role as Simone Hicks from the original sports drama.

It will follow Maya's Simone, a tennis hopeful, and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they deal with the high stakes of college sports while also navigating the highs, lows of unsupervised early adulthood at college.

According to Variety, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who is the showrunner on “All American'', will write and executive produce. The network has planned to premiere a back door pilot for the show as an episode of the current third season of “All American''.

''All American: Homecoming'' has Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Robbie Rogers on board as executive producers.

Michael Schultz is attached to direct, while Berlanti Productions is producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

