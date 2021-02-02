Left Menu

Salma Hayek addresses Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal: 'I don't blame her'

American-Mexican actor Salma Hayek recently spoke out regarding Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:24 IST
Salma Hayek addresses Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal: 'I don't blame her'
Salma Hayek (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American-Mexican actor Salma Hayek recently spoke out regarding Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal. According to Fox News, the yoga guru and wife of Alec Baldwin was criticised after it was recently discovered she was not actually born in Spain -- as she had implied -- and instead was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.

Now, Hayek, who guest-starred in '30 Rock' alongside Alec, has opened up about Hilaria's heritage during a recent appearance on Radio Andy. On Monday, when the show host Andy Cohen asked if she had been keeping up with the scandal, Hayek replied, "Oh my God, that is crazy. All of my friends ask me, 'Did you hear about this? Oh my God, she lied!' We all lie a little bit."

Fox News quoted to Biography.com as saying that Hayek's mother's side is Spanish while her father is Lebanese. She was born in Mexico, but was living in the US by age 12 before relocating to Mexico for a time. "[Hilaria] makes my friend [Alec] happy. She feels me because she's such a good mother," the 'Fools Rush In' star confessed during the radio interview.

"She has five [kids] and you know, I don't care. I'm sorry, I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings and I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong. I'm not going to judge somebody just because of that one thing." Furthermore, Hayek said she feels "honoured" that someone would want their "alter ego" to be "similar" to her own roots.

The 'Bandidas' star further added, "It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because, you know, I am Mexican, Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother's side are Spanish.I think she's smart to want to be Spanish. We're cool." The star stressed that the story of Baldwin's heritage was "bizarre", but suggested that everyone creates "their own character in life."

"She's not a bad person, a good person, a good mother and a good wife. She makes my friend happy. She's very kind to me and that's all I care about," said Hayek. She concluded: "Spanish people are cool. I don't blame her for choosing that." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, EU leaders to meet over looming end of N. Ireland Brexit grace period

Leaders from Britain and the European Union will meet on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming end of the grace period for businesses trading in Northern Ireland to adapt their supply systems to the post-Brexit reality, minister Michael Gove sa...

Border checks stopped at N Ireland ports after threats

Politicians in Britain, Northern Ireland and the European Union on Tuesday condemned threats against border staff that prompted authorities to suspend post-Brexit checks on animal products.The Northern Ireland government said it had stopped...

Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka

The Indian Air Force will host a Chiefs of Air Staff CAS Conclave on 3rd and 4th Feb 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka. The Conclave will be a unique one where the Chiefs of Air Staff from various countries would brainstorm and synergize t...

Vietnam confirms latest virus outbreak is more contagious UK variant

Vietnams health minister said on Tuesday a newly detected coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 301 people and spread to 10 provinces and cities, is caused by the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus. The new variant is spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021