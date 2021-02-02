Left Menu

Here's what Alia Bhatt has to say about number '8'

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt got candid about beau Ranbir Kapoor while hosting a 'True and False' session for fans on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:53 IST
Here's what Alia Bhatt has to say about number '8'
Alia Bhatt. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt got candid about beau Ranbir Kapoor while hosting a 'True and False' session for fans on Tuesday. The 27-year old actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of videos, in which she was seen answering some of the questions asked by her fans during the session.

Several fans asked her different questions to get a sneak peek into her life. Where one of the fans asked her if she loves the number '8'. In a reply to that question, the 'Raazi' star blushed and replied "True, Love" while posing with a love icon hand sign posture in the video.

Presumably, the '8' number is referred to as the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ' star, Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number and the fact Alia mentioned it in her post only proves how much she prioritises his lucky number. Earlier in September while sharing a glimpse from Kapoor's birthday on her social media, Bhatt wished him by writing, "Happy birthday 8" with a red heart emoticon in the caption. The jersey number of Kapoor is also '8'.

In the 'true or false' session, Alia was also asked if she prefers cats over dogs, to which she replied, "No, that's not true, I love cats because I've always had cats, but I also love dogs because I have dogs." Here, presumably, the 'Kalank' star could have been referring to Ranbir's dogs Lionel and Nido. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the same screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra' that also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' in the pipeline. On the other hand, Ranbir, who was last seen in Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled 'Sanju', will be featuring in Karan Malhotra's directorial 'Shamshera'. He will also star in 'Animal', being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Democrats ready first step toward $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives prepared to take the first step forward on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Tuesday, with a key vote expected to fast-track the measure through Congress. A fiscal ...

Cricket-South Africa angry as Australia pull out of tour at short notice

Australias decision to pull out of next months three-test tour in South Africa due to the COVID-19 pandemic is extremely disappointing considering the hosts had put in place a number of safety measures, Cricket South Africa CSA said on Tues...

States & UTs to take steps to enable children to move back to CCIs if they so desire: SC

The Supreme Court has said that states and Union Territories UTs should take steps to enable children, sent from child care institutions to their parental or guardians homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to move back to CCIs if they so desire...

UPDATE 3-Exxon posts first annual loss as a public company on COVID-19 blow

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday posted its first annual loss as a public company as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered energy prices and reduced the value of its shale gas properties by more than 20 billion. Exxon last year slashed spending on new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021