UK's Captain Tom Moore has died - family says

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore," his daughters said in a statement. Moore died on Tuesday morning at Bedford Hospital. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 22 and was fighting pneumonia. Over the last five years, Moore had been receiving treatment for prostate and skin cancer, his family said.

He had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 due to the other medication he was taking. Moore struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a walking frame to raise 38.9 million pounds ($53 million) for the National Health Service.

His endeavor spread joy amid the grim news of the coronavirus outbreak. "The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of," his daughters said.

"Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever." Raised in Yorkshire, northern England, Moore served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War Two.

"I'm so sorry to hear that Captain Tom has passed away in hospital," British health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter. "He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country." ($1 = 0.7334 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)