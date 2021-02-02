Captain Tom Moore was beacon of hope for the world, says UK's Johnson

Captain Tom Moore was beacon of hope for the world, says UK's JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:22 IST
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers and died on Tuesday aged 100, was a beacon of hope for the world, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world," he said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Tom Moore