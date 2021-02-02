Left Menu

Naomi Watts to play lead in Malgorzata Szumowska's 'Infinite Storm'

British actor and film producer Naomi Watts is all set to play the lead in Polish film director Malgorzata Szumowska's 'Infinite Storm'.

British actor and film producer Naomi Watts is all set to play the lead in Polish film director Malgorzata Szumowska's 'Infinite Storm'. According to Variety, the highly awaited flick helmed by Szumowska is a collaborative project with big banners Bleecker Street and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions on board.

Szumowska's last project, 'Never Gonna Snow Again', has been nominated as Poland's candidate for the Oscars' international feature film accolade. Expressing her excitement for working with big banners and rolling in Watts, she said, "I'm delighted to be working with such great partners as Sony, Bleecker, Maven, and, of course with Naomi Watts whom I have admired and wanted to work with for a long time,"

"Pam is a rare and courageous woman whose journey is gripping and hopeful. Josh has crafted a strong and emotional story about the will to survive, which is so needed in these dark times. I cannot wait to get started," the 'Body' helmer added. As per the reports from Variety, Bleecker Street will be taking care of taking the U.S. rights for release and production. On the other hand, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions will be handling international rights on the film.

Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street also extended his zeal for the new project and said, "This story begins as one woman's journey for self-discovery and turns into a harrowing tale of survival. We are proud to bring Pam Bales' dramatic and emotional venture to the big screen," 'Infinite Storm' will be produced by Maven Screen Media's Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, and Jenny Halper with Naomi Watts for JamTart Productions, as well as Peter and Michael Sobiloff. Whereas, the executive producers are Nic Marshall, Josh Rollins, Malgorzata Szumowska, Jason De Beer, Andrew Karpen, and Kent Sanderson.

Written by Josh Rollins, and based on Ty Gagne's article 'High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue', about the story of Pam Bales, a mother, nurse, and mountain guide who was on a solitary trek up Mount Washington when she got caught in a blizzard, leading to the daring rescue of a stranger; the drama will go on floors later this month as per the sources. (ANI)

