Hal Holbrook, prolific actor who played Twain, dies at 95

Hal Holbrook, the award-winning character actor who toured the world for more than 50 years as Mark Twain in a one-man show and uttered the immortal advice Follow the money in the classic political thriller All the Presidents Men, has died.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:27 IST
Hal Holbrook, the award-winning character actor who toured the world for more than 50 years as Mark Twain in a one-man show and uttered the immortal advice “Follow the money” in the classic political thriller “All the President's Men,” has died. He was 95.

Holbrook died on Jan. 23 in Beverly Hills, California, his representative, Steve Rohr, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Actors across the spectrum mourned Holbrook's passing, including Bradley Whitford, who called him an “incredible actor” and Viola Davis, who wrote “RIP to the always wonderful Hal Holbrook.” Holbrook pursued a busy career in theater, television and movies, winning five Emmys and a Tony. His more than two dozen film credits ranged from Steven Spielberg's “Lincoln” to Oliver Stone's “Wall Street.” He was a steady presence on TV as well, having appeared on such shows as “The West Wing,” “Grey's Anatomy” and “Bones.” But his most famous movie role was as a key source for Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward (played by Robert Redford) in the 1976 adaptation of “All the President's Men,” the bestselling account by Woodward and fellow Post reporter Carl Bernstein about their investigation of Richard Nixon's administration and the Watergate scandal that led to his resignation.

Holbrook played the mysterious informant “Deep Throat” (later revealed to be FBI official Mark Felt) who provided key information to Woodward. The most famous tip, uttered from the shadows of a parking garage — “Follow the money” — became an instant catchphrase but was never said in real life. The line was invented by screenwriter William Goldman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

