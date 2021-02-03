Babylon Berlin Season 4 can follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein closely

The viewers and fans are passionately waiting to know when Babylon Berlin will be out for Season 4. The series makers already confirmed the fourth season and fans are quite happy about it. Read further to know more about development.

Fans are excited to know that their favorite Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. Although the release date is yet to be announced, the team is reportedly on the script. The series is officially planned for 2021.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," one of the directors, Henk Handloegten earlier said.

Although we have no confirmation, the rumor rolled up on the web world that North Face actor Benno Fürmann could be back to reprise his role as Oberst Wendt, an ambitious and untrustworthy political police counselor.

The cast of Babylon Berlin Season 4 includes the like of Volker Bruch, Liv Lisa Fries, Leonie Benesch, Lars Eidinger, Misel Maticevic, Fritzi Haberlandt and Karl Markovices. Apart from them, there are other actors like Hannah Herzsprung, Jordis Triebel, Jens Harzer, Benno Furmann, Thomas Thieme and many more.

The imminent Season 4 of Babylon Berlin will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," Henk Handloegten said.

Qiez, a German magazine earlier claimed that Babylon Berlin Season 4 would cover two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be released in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Designated Survivor: Tom's integrity, morality to be tested if Netflix renews Season 4