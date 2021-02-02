Left Menu

Designated Survivor: Tom’s integrity, morality to be tested if Netflix renews Season 4

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:29 IST
Designated Survivor: Tom's integrity, morality to be tested if Netflix renews Season 4
Fans can see also see the President, Tom’s integrity and morality being tested in Designated Survivor Season 4. Image Credit: Facebook / Designated Survivor

Fans' demand for Designated Survivor Season 4 continues to be highlighted on social media and other platforms despite Netflix's brutal announcement in July 2019.

Although Netflix canceled Designated Survivor Season 4, still the streaming giant once disclosed its plan of hosting the earlier series on the platform in the years to come. The streaming giant didn't disclose when the officials would contemplate to host the globally-acclaimed and popular series.

The probability of Designated Survivor Season 4 seems to be high. In case, if Netflix renews it, some actors are confirmed to return. They are Benjamin Charles Watson as Dontae, Kiefer Sutherland as Kirkman, Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes, Jamie Clayton as Sasha, Anthony Edwards as Mars Harper, Elena Tovar as Isabel Pardo, and Mckenna Grace as Penny Kirkman.

What's on Netflix reported during the end of June last that Designated Survivor Season 4 of the American political thriller drama television series can hit the streaming platform in mid-2020. The renewal chance is high as it received eight in IMDb's most popular list weeks after the third season was released. Even its social media remains active, which is also a good sign of its renewal.

Whenever Designated Survivor returns for Season 4, it is likely to focus on Tom's moral habits and circumstances, the higher stakes, and eventually the imminent more significant consequences.

The plot for fourth season continues to be kept under wraps. However, according to the series aficionados' speculations, Lorraine Zimmer will be seen behind the bar in the next season for illegal hacking along with Emily Rhodes. Lorraine was the campaign manager for Tom's presidential campaign.

Fans can see also see the President, Tom's integrity and morality being tested in Designated Survivor Season 4. After opting to hide a truth in the third season than revealing it to the public, he consequently felt that he was also becoming like everyone in the White House who misuse the power. He started feeling that he was also becoming a manipulative person just like other politicians.

Unfortunately, Netflix canceled Designated Survivor in July 2019 due to complications with the actors' contracts. That doesn't mean Netflix can't renew the show in future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

