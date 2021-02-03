Left Menu

'Brexit' scribe James Graham sets up 'Sherwood' at BBC

PTI | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:09 IST
James Graham, the man behind shows such as ''Brexit: The Uncivil War'' and ''Quiz'', has created a new show, titled ''Sherwood'' for BBC.

Inspired in part by real events, the six-part series is set in the Nottinghamshire mining village where he grew up, BBC said in a press release. The story will see two murders shatter an already fractured community leading to one of the largest manhunts in British history. ''Suspicion is rife and the tragic murders threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners’ strike that tore families apart three decades before.

''To solve the murders, police inspectors Ian St Clair, from the local constabulary, and Kevin Salisbury from the Met, must reunite and bury a rivalry that stretches back to 1984, in an attempt to heal wounds, and catch a killer,'' the official plotline read.

Graham reteams with banner House Productions, the company behind ''Brexit'', for the new project.

''It means the world to have this opportunity to bring the voices of a community I grew up in to BBC One. So much is spoken about the divisions and difficulties in these 'Red Wall' towns, but they're not always understood. ''I feel so honoured to be able to tell a fictionalised story about a very real trauma, but with the humour and heart and resilience of the people I know and love there,'' the writer said.

Lewis Arnold is lead director and an executive producer with Rebecca Hodgson serving as the producer.

Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross and Harriet Spencer are executive producers for House Productions and Ben Irving will executive produce for BBC.

''Sherwood'' will begin filming later this year in Nottinghamshire.

