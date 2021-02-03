Left Menu

Johnny Lever joins cast of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'

Actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday revealed that legendary comedian Johnny Lever has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:41 IST
Johnny Lever joins cast of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'
Actor-comedian Johnny Lever (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday revealed that legendary comedian Johnny Lever has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. The 'Gully Boy' actor who is currently shooting for the movie with the filmmaker, shared the update of the actor-comedian joining the cast by sharing a picture of the vanity van from the shoot.

The door of the vanity van had a paper stuck on it with Johnny's name and 'Rohit Shetty Productionz' written over it confirming that the comedian is a part of the movie. "The One.. The Only One.. #cirkus," Ranveer wrote along with the picture that he posted on his Instagram stories.

The cast of the upcoming film also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. Rohit, who will be directing and producing the film, has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for the first time. The film, which is currently being shot, is expected to release in the winter of 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday.With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of Fran...

South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africas Department of Public Enterprises DPE said on Wednesday.The DPE, the ministry r...

Fitch rates IRFC's proposed USD notes as BBB-minus

Fitch on Wednesday assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltds IRFCs proposed US dollar Regulation S144A senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus. The proposed notes are to be issued under the global medium-term note GMTN programme...

Ireland will be flexible on extending grace period for movement of NI goods

Ireland will be flexible regarding any possible extension of grace periods for checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.From an Irish perspective we want there to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021