Amitabh Bachchan chooses three-wheel bike to enter sets

Ditching the regular walk, megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently made a rather epic entry to the sets of work.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 14:44 IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ditching the regular walk, megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently made a rather epic entry to the sets of work. The moment got captured in a picture that the veteran actor shared on Instagram.

The picture sees the 'Coolie' actor arriving at the sets dressed in a navy-blue coloured suit seated on what appears to be a three-wheel bike which has a big basket attached to the front of it. Bachchan, who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, is also seen wearing headphones as he is seated on the bike.

"Music in the ears .. toy boy entering the sets to work .. on buggie wheels .. yuuuhoooo," he wrote in the caption of the post. Much like the other posts by the senior actor, this one too received scores of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', has an impressive line-up of films in the pipeline including Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday', Rumi Jaffery-directed 'Chehre', Ayan Mukerji's superhero movie 'Brahmastra', and Nagraj Manjule's sports film 'Jhund'. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

