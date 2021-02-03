Left Menu

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards to be hosted by 'SNL' star Kenan Thompson

American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson has been tapped to embark viewers on a wild celebratory ride at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:49 IST
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards to be hosted by 'SNL' star Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson has been tapped to embark viewers on a wild celebratory ride at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. According to Fox News, for the first time in its more than 30-year history, the goopy, fun event will take "to the skies," as Nickelodeon's iconic orange blimp will leave the venue and take kids to outer space, SpongeBob's sudsy Bikini Bottom neighbourhood and into celebrities' homes using extended reality technology.

With the Emmy-award winner Thompson at the helm, fans will have a role in this year's show like never before. There will be live and interactive fan walls that bring both celebrities and families stuck at home to the main stage, second-screen live voting all night long. As per Fox News, Thompson is not only a Nickelodeon alum but also a decorated one. Back in 2000, he scored the coveted orange blimp for 'Favorite Male TV Star' in the kids' network's sketch comedy 'All That'. He was also nominated in that same category in 1998 alongside co-star Kel Mitchell.

After serving as the titular leads of the 'All That' series spinoff 'Kenan and Kel' and starring in the movie spinoff 'Good Burger', the two longtime collaborators are working together as executive producers for the 'All That' reboot, which premiered in 2019. Thompson is currently the longest-running cast member of 'Saturday Night Live', having joined the NBC hit in 2003 shortly after his 'All That' tenure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 7 PM due to continuous protests by opposition over farm laws.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 7 PM due to continuous protests by opposition over farm laws....

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region

Chennai, Feb 3 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 PM.LGM2 KL-COURT-LD SIVASANKAR Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar gets bail in dollarsmuggling case, released from jail Eds Adds inputs, quotes Kochi A court in Kerala on Wednes...

Ban vs WI: Hosts end Day 1 on 242/5 with the help of Shadman's brilliant fifty

Shadman Islam displayed a stunning performance with the bat to help Bangladesh score 242 runs on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies here on Wednesday. At stumps, Bangladeshs score read 2425, with Shakib Al Hasan 39 and Li...

IOC publishes first 'Playbook' outlining measures to deliver 'safe' Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Wednesday announced that it has published the first Playbook, a resource which outlines the personal responsibilities key stakeholders must take to play their role in ensuring safe and successful O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021