Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards to be hosted by 'SNL' star Kenan Thompson

American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson has been tapped to embark viewers on a wild celebratory ride at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. According to Fox News, for the first time in its more than 30-year history, the goopy, fun event will take "to the skies," as Nickelodeon's iconic orange blimp will leave the venue and take kids to outer space, SpongeBob's sudsy Bikini Bottom neighbourhood and into celebrities' homes using extended reality technology.

With the Emmy-award winner Thompson at the helm, fans will have a role in this year's show like never before. There will be live and interactive fan walls that bring both celebrities and families stuck at home to the main stage, second-screen live voting all night long. As per Fox News, Thompson is not only a Nickelodeon alum but also a decorated one. Back in 2000, he scored the coveted orange blimp for 'Favorite Male TV Star' in the kids' network's sketch comedy 'All That'. He was also nominated in that same category in 1998 alongside co-star Kel Mitchell.

After serving as the titular leads of the 'All That' series spinoff 'Kenan and Kel' and starring in the movie spinoff 'Good Burger', the two longtime collaborators are working together as executive producers for the 'All That' reboot, which premiered in 2019. Thompson is currently the longest-running cast member of 'Saturday Night Live', having joined the NBC hit in 2003 shortly after his 'All That' tenure. (ANI)

