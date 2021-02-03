Captain Tom's family touched by national clap tribute

Captain Tom's family touched by national clap tributeReuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:14 IST
The family of Captain Tom, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers, say they are incredibly touched by the public's suggestion of a clap honouring his life on Wednesday after he died in hospital.
"Captain Tom's family are incredibly touched by the public's suggestion of a #ClapForTom this evening at 6pm," they said on Twitter. "They will be taking part with huge love in their hearts for their father, grandfather and father-in-law."
