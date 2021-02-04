Left Menu

Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95 - NYT Hal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary legend Mark Twain and whose film work included portraying the mysterious "Deep Throat" in "All the President's Men," has died at the age of 95, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 02:27 IST
People News Roundup: Tony Bennett made new album with Lady Gaga; Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Hal Holbrook, the award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95 - NYT

Hal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary legend Mark Twain and whose film work included portraying the mysterious "Deep Throat" in "All the President's Men," has died at the age of 95, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. Holbrook died on Jan. 23 at his home in Beverly Hills, California, the New York Times reported. It said his death was confirmed late on Monday by his assistant, Joyce Cohen. https://nyti.ms/3pHHnBw

U.S. voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. voting rights activist and Democratic Party politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize for her work to promote nonviolent change via the ballot box, a Norwegian lawmaker said on Monday. Abrams, whose work was credited with boosting voter turnout last year, helping Joe Biden win the U.S. presidency, joins a long list of nominees, including both former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, former White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations

Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he "horrifically abused me for years." Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post.

Tony Bennett made new album with Lady Gaga after Alzheimer's diagnosis

The family of Tony Bennett has revealed that the legendary singer has been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, breaking their silence on his condition four years after he was diagnosed. His wife, Susan, told AARP Magazine in an interview published on Monday that the 94-year-old singer, best known for the ballad "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," had been losing his ability to make decisions.

