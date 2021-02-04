Left Menu

Maharashtra: Artist uses lockdown to put 'life' into stones

I always wanted to pursue anart which is closer to nature and create awareness about itamong those who do not visit art galleries, he told PTI.During the lockdown, he went back to his parentsplace at Kankavli in Sindhudurg district, which comprises anumber of picturesque lakes and rivers.Dabholkar then started going on foot to a river,located at some distance from his home, where he got enchantedby the beauty of the flowing water and stones.I could visualise various shapes and forms in thestones.

Updated: 04-02-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:28 IST
An artist from Maharashtra hasutilised the coronavirus-induced lockdown to hone his creativeskills by getting closer to nature and paint images of someprominent personalities on river stones.

Suman Dabholkar, a drawing teacher at a Thane school,used his brush strokes and colours to paint images of LordVitthal, scientist Albert Einstein, former president A P JAbdul Kalam, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni, actorsSonu Sood, Naseeruddin Shah and poet Narayan Surve.

Sood, who was in the spotlight for helping migrantsreach their homes during the lockdown last year, had alsoacknowledged Dabholkar's work in his social media handles.

On the Constitution Day in November last year,Dabholkar painted the face of Dr B R Ambedkar on a large rock.

''I used the COVID-19 lockdown to rediscover the artistin me and acquire a new skill. I always wanted to pursue anart which is closer to nature and create awareness about itamong those who do not visit art galleries,'' he told PTI.

During the lockdown, he went back to his parents'place at Kankavli in Sindhudurg district, which comprises anumber of picturesque lakes and rivers.

Dabholkar then started going on foot to a river,located at some distance from his home, where he got enchantedby the beauty of the flowing water and stones.

''I could visualise various shapes and forms in thestones. An idea occurred to me of giving these stones a newlife,'' he said.

Dabholkar said without make any changes in the naturalshape of stones, he drew on them faces of various people,animals and cartoons using acrylic colours.

''The natural beauty of Sindhudurg has always attractedme. When I got the opportunity to stay in my hometown duringthe lockdown, I could observe the nature carefully,'' he said.

Dabholkar said being an artist, various elements ofnature always make an impression on his mind and soul.

''Nature is a huge canvas. It gives a lot of lessonsand teachings,'' said the artist, who was selected from Indiafor the International Art Exhibition in Vietnam in 2019.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

