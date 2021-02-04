Left Menu

Cobra Kai Season 4 cast travels to Atlanta for shooting, aims for January 2022 release

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:16 IST
Cobra Kai has been already renewed for Season 4. Image Credit: Facebook / Cobra Kai

If you are a hardcore fan of martial arts movies or shows, then Cobra Kai could be solid entertaining for you. The Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai has been already renewed for Season 4 before the launch of Season 3. The story is based on original Karate Kid film by Robert Mark Kamen.

The creators of Cobra Kai Season 4, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald have recently confirmed Gamesrader+ that they have started working on the pre-production. Roughly, 80 percent of the script is done and the filming will start shortly, maintaining all the Covid-19 protocols.

"So, we've been working on the scripts for season 4 for a few months now," said Hurwitz. "They're all coming in. The whole season has been planned out in great detail. We have, in our possession, eight scripts right now. About five of them are sort of in their 'ready to shoot' place. The final two scripts, we have detailed outlines, and we'll have scripts either by the end of [2020] or at the very beginning of [2021]," he added.

He also revealed that they "hope to be shooting the show in the coming months." "We're still figuring out some of the specifics, but the intent is for early [2021], to get back on set, with all the COVID protocols in place, and to get back to some karate ass-kicking in the valley," said Hurwitz.

The co-creator, Hayden Schlossberg tweeted in January that the Cobra Kai Season 4 team would travel to Atlanta for the shooting.

"Heading to Atlanta now to get started on season 4. I know it's tough waiting but you should definitely stay alive because you don't want miss all the fun when season 4 comes out," wrote Hayden Schlossberg.

Earlier in November, Hayden Schlossberg tweeted that Cobra Kai Season 4 might launch roughly one year after Season 3. In that case, we can speculate Cobra Kai Season 4 to launch on Netflix around January 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Cobra Kai Season 4 and other Netflix series.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

