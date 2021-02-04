Upset with Tendulkar, scores of Malayalee netizens regret criticism of Sharapova for not knowing him

Angered over SachinTendulkar's tweet on farmers protest, scores of Keralaitesflooded tennis star Maria Sharpova's social media pages withmessages, apologising for taking on her in 2015 after she hadin an interview pleaded ignorance about the cricket icon.

While most messages were apologetic of their previouscomments critical of her and lashed out at Tendulkar, a feweven invited the Russian to come to God's Own Country to enjoyits scenic splendour and attend the iconic Thrissur Pooramonce the coronavirus threat receded.

''Sharapova, you were right about Sachin, that he is not aperson of quality that you should know,'' a social media usercommented in Malayalam, as was hundreds of other messages inthe south Indian language.

The tennis star on Wednesday posted a tweet saying''Anyone else got their years confused?'' after her twitter andFacebook page got flooded with comments in Malayalam onceagain like in 2015.

Sharapova had faced the ire of Malayalees in 2015following her comment in an interview that she did not knowTendulkar.

But many were back on her wall since Wednesday,apologising for their ''crude behaviour'' six years ago, soonafter Tendulkar along with several Bollywood and other cricketstars rallied around the government in its pushback againstsupport from several global celebrities to the farmers'protests against new agri laws.

Known as God of Cricket among his fans, Tendulkar hadposted the message as part of identical tweets on India'sunity sent out by celebrities in response to international popstar Rihanna expressing solidarity with the farmers' stir.

The tweet did not go down well with his fans too, withmany hitting out at their ''God''.

Over the thousands ofcomments in Malayalam, all had asimilar pattern of apologising to Sharapova for attacking herearlier.

''I am sorry, Maria, the legend. We knew Sachin as aplayer. But we didn't knew him as a person. You were right andsorry for commenting bad on your FB post,'' another user said.

One person offered her shawarma and mouth wateringKuzhimanthi (a type of biryani) as part of peace offering andapologised saying, ''I am the sorry'', borrowing words from aMalayalam movie, while another said''One truck load ofapologies, sister. We didn't have your foresightedness. Timeproved that you were right.'' NefilNappy, another user, said ''we are sorry for cyberbullying''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)