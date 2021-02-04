Left Menu

Upset with Tendulkar, scores of Malayalee netizens regret criticism of Sharapova for not knowing him

You were right andsorry for commenting bad on your FB post, another user said.One person offered her shawarma and mouth wateringKuzhimanthi a type of biryani as part of peace offering andapologised saying, I am the sorry, borrowing words from aMalayalam movie, while another saidOne truck load ofapologies, sister.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:24 IST
Upset with Tendulkar, scores of Malayalee netizens regret criticism of Sharapova for not knowing him
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Angered over SachinTendulkar's tweet on farmers protest, scores of Keralaitesflooded tennis star Maria Sharpova's social media pages withmessages, apologising for taking on her in 2015 after she hadin an interview pleaded ignorance about the cricket icon.

While most messages were apologetic of their previouscomments critical of her and lashed out at Tendulkar, a feweven invited the Russian to come to God's Own Country to enjoyits scenic splendour and attend the iconic Thrissur Pooramonce the coronavirus threat receded.

''Sharapova, you were right about Sachin, that he is not aperson of quality that you should know,'' a social media usercommented in Malayalam, as was hundreds of other messages inthe south Indian language.

The tennis star on Wednesday posted a tweet saying''Anyone else got their years confused?'' after her twitter andFacebook page got flooded with comments in Malayalam onceagain like in 2015.

Sharapova had faced the ire of Malayalees in 2015following her comment in an interview that she did not knowTendulkar.

But many were back on her wall since Wednesday,apologising for their ''crude behaviour'' six years ago, soonafter Tendulkar along with several Bollywood and other cricketstars rallied around the government in its pushback againstsupport from several global celebrities to the farmers'protests against new agri laws.

Known as God of Cricket among his fans, Tendulkar hadposted the message as part of identical tweets on India'sunity sent out by celebrities in response to international popstar Rihanna expressing solidarity with the farmers' stir.

The tweet did not go down well with his fans too, withmany hitting out at their ''God''.

Over the thousands ofcomments in Malayalam, all had asimilar pattern of apologising to Sharapova for attacking herearlier.

''I am sorry, Maria, the legend. We knew Sachin as aplayer. But we didn't knew him as a person. You were right andsorry for commenting bad on your FB post,'' another user said.

One person offered her shawarma and mouth wateringKuzhimanthi (a type of biryani) as part of peace offering andapologised saying, ''I am the sorry'', borrowing words from aMalayalam movie, while another said''One truck load ofapologies, sister. We didn't have your foresightedness. Timeproved that you were right.'' NefilNappy, another user, said ''we are sorry for cyberbullying''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hold Panchayat elections by April 30, HC to UP poll panel

In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan...

Guyana nixes Taiwan office after Beijing criticizes 'mistake'

Guyana on Thursday abruptly terminated an agreement with Taiwan to open an office in the South American country, hours after China urged Georgetown to correct their mistake.Taiwans foreign ministry earlier on Thursday said it had signed an ...

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.In light of your disputing th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021