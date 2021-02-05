Spike Lee back in Hollywood awards race with SAG nominations

Left Menu

Director Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama "Da 5 Bloods" roared back into the Hollywood awards race on Thursday when it was nominated for the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, while presumed Oscar contender "Mank" got just one nod.

Director Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama "Da 5 Bloods" roared back into the Hollywood awards race on Thursday when it was nominated for the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, while presumed Oscar contender "Mank" got just one nod. "Da 5 Bloods", from Netflix Inc, scored three nominations, tying with independent Korean-language drama "Minari," and two other Netflix films: jazz period movie "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and 1960s protest film "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

They were joined by Amazon Studios' "One Night in Miami" about the meeting of four Black icons in 1964, in the race for best movie cast ensemble - the top SAG award. The critically acclaimed 1930s show-business drama "Mank," however, was omitted from the movie cast ensemble field, although Gary Oldman was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter for film classic "Citizen Kane."

Thursday's nominations follow those for the Golden Globes on Wednesday, where "Mank" led the pack with six nods but "Da 5 Bloods" was overlooked. “I Thank The Screen Actors Guild For Their Support Of The Esteemed Ensemble Of DA 5 BLOODS. Also A Love Shout To All Of The Actors Who Did Da Damn Thang," Spike Lee said in a statement.

The SAG Awards, voted on by members of the acting union, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 4. The awards, which only honor actors, are closely watched as an indicator of likely success at the Oscars because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Last year South Korean satire "Paradise" took the best cast ensemble prize at SAG, and went on to sweep the Oscars a few weeks later.

The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated twice individually on Thursday: for his lead role in drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and for his supporting role in "Da 5 Bloods." Boseman died of cancer last August at age 43. "Minari," the story of a South Korean family struggling to make it in 1980s America, scored nods for actors Steven Yeun and 73-year-old Youn Yuh-jung.

SAG spread its nominations widely, also recognizing the work of film actors Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman ("The Father"), Amy Adams and Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy"), Carey Mulligan ( "Promising Young Woman" ) and Frances McDormand ("Nomadland.") Television series competing for the top SAG prize included the casts of "The Crown," "Schitt's Creek," "Bridgerton," "Ozark," "Ted Lasso" and "Lovecraft Country."

