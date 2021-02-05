Chloe Zhao to direct Universal's new 'Dracula' movie

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao will be directing a new take on Universal monster character Dracula.

Zhao, who is currently receiving critical acclaim for her directorial ''Nomadland'', will write and direct the new movie, which is being billed as an original, futuristic and sci-fi Western.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Universal Pictures project will also tackle the theme of being on society’s fringes, something Zhao has dealt with in her previous work.

''I've always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody. I'm very excited to work with Donna (Langley), Peter (Cramer), and the team at Universal to reimagine such a beloved character,'' Zhao, who will also produce the movie through her banner Highwayman, said.

Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said: ''Chloe's singular lens shines a light on stories of the overlooked and misunderstood. We are thrilled to be working with her as she reimagines one of the most iconic outsider characters ever created.'' In 2020, Universal released ''The Invisible Man'' from its monster universe that also includes characters such as Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

The studio had earlier planned a shared universe based around its monster characters and had roped in stars like Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem and Sofia Boutella for it. But it was junked in the aftermath of the failure of Cruise's ''The Mummy'' in 2017. Universal is now developing solo projects for the characters with filmmakers like Dexter Fletcher, Paul Feig, James Wan, Elizabeth Banks, Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Zhao's latest ''Nomadland'' recently bagged four Golden Globe nominations, including best director and best actress for lead star Frances McDormand.

The director is currently awaiting the release of her Marvel Studios tentpole, ''Eternals''. The movie will feature an ensemble cast of Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan.

It is scheduled to be released in November this year.

