Left Menu

Chloe Zhao to direct Universal's new 'Dracula' movie

We are thrilled to be working with her as she reimagines one of the most iconic outsider characters ever created. In 2020, Universal released The Invisible Man from its monster universe that also includes characters such as Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Creature from the Black Lagoon.The studio had earlier planned a shared universe based around its monster characters and had roped in stars like Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem and Sofia Boutella for it.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:08 IST
Chloe Zhao to direct Universal's new 'Dracula' movie

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao will be directing a new take on Universal monster character Dracula.

Zhao, who is currently receiving critical acclaim for her directorial ''Nomadland'', will write and direct the new movie, which is being billed as an original, futuristic and sci-fi Western.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Universal Pictures project will also tackle the theme of being on society’s fringes, something Zhao has dealt with in her previous work.

''I've always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody. I'm very excited to work with Donna (Langley), Peter (Cramer), and the team at Universal to reimagine such a beloved character,'' Zhao, who will also produce the movie through her banner Highwayman, said.

Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said: ''Chloe's singular lens shines a light on stories of the overlooked and misunderstood. We are thrilled to be working with her as she reimagines one of the most iconic outsider characters ever created.'' In 2020, Universal released ''The Invisible Man'' from its monster universe that also includes characters such as Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

The studio had earlier planned a shared universe based around its monster characters and had roped in stars like Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem and Sofia Boutella for it. But it was junked in the aftermath of the failure of Cruise's ''The Mummy'' in 2017. Universal is now developing solo projects for the characters with filmmakers like Dexter Fletcher, Paul Feig, James Wan, Elizabeth Banks, Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Zhao's latest ''Nomadland'' recently bagged four Golden Globe nominations, including best director and best actress for lead star Frances McDormand.

The director is currently awaiting the release of her Marvel Studios tentpole, ''Eternals''. The movie will feature an ensemble cast of Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan.

It is scheduled to be released in November this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana on posts

A magistrate court here on Fridaydirected the Mumbai police to submit a progress report on theinquiry it had ordered into a complaint against actor KanganaRanaut and her sister for posting alleged hateful messages onsocial media.In October ...

MP: Cop shoots self with service rifle at police station

A 50-year-old head constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a police station in Madhya Pradeshs Jhabuadistrict on Friday morning, police said.The incident took place around 7.15 am at Kakanvanipoli...

German health official warns of further spread of coronavirus variants

A more contagious coronavirus variant that was first detected in Britain currently accounts for just under 6 of cases in Germany, a senior health official said on Friday.However, Lothar Wieler, chief of the Robert Koch Institute for infecti...

Five of family attempt self-immolation outside UP assembly over land grab

Five members of a family from Hardoi on Friday tried to immolate themselves in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly alleging inaction by police on their complaint about a land grab attempt. However, they were prevented from doing so by polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021