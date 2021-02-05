Emily Hampshire to lead ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ remake

''Schitt's Creek'' actor Emily Hampshire has been roped in to play the title character in an updated version of 1970s hit "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman''.

Produced by Norman Lear, the original was a satire of soap operas and ran in daily first-run syndication, and earned a cult-like following.

Created by Gail Parent, Ann Marcus, Jerry Adelman and Daniel Gregory Browne, the show ran for two seasons between 1976 and 1977.

According to Deadline, Hampshire will co-write the script with Jacob Tierney. The duo, who previously collaborated on film "The Trotsky'', will also serve as executive producers.

The new version will focus on a small-town woman (Hampshire) who feels like a nobody in every aspect of her life until she suddenly becomes a "verified" social media personality. ''The remake will bring the original show's satirical look at consumer culture into today's social media world, where 'America's Typical Consumer Housewife' has now become the product consumed when her nervous breakdown goes viral,'' the brief description reads.

Actor Louise Lasser starred in the original series and earned an Emmy nomination for her performance. Sony Pictures TV, where Lear and Brent Miller's Act III banner is under a deal, is the studio behind the project.

''Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman'' is the latest Lear production to get a remake. Netflix recently ordered an animated version of ''Good Times''.

