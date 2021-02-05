Left Menu

Renee Zellweger gears up for television debut with 'The Thing About Pam'

Based on the mystery tale of Betsy Faria's 2011 murder, the veteran American superstar Renee Zellweger is all set to make her television debut with the NBC crime thriller series 'The Thing About Pam'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:14 IST
Renee Zellweger gears up for television debut with 'The Thing About Pam'
Renee Zellweger (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Based on the mystery tale of Betsy Faria's 2011 murder, the veteran American superstar Renee Zellweger is all set to make her television debut with the NBC crime thriller series 'The Thing About Pam'. According to E! News, the two times Oscar-winning actor will be seen enacting a starring role in the drama series based on Dateline's 2019 podcast of the same name.

Susan Rovner, NBC Universal Chairman of Entertainment Content, said in a statement, "When you think about what qualifies something like a 'must-watch,' I'm not sure you could do any better than the undeniable trifecta of Renee Zellweger, Blumhouse and Dateline." Along with acting, Zellweger has also signed to executively produce the show. She will be playing the lead role of Pamela Hupp, a woman who is currently serving a life sentence in a Missouri prison for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger, whose own demise is thought to be linked to Faria's unsolved killing.

The spine-chiller story was recently itemized by Dateline NBC's Keith Morrison in a webcast of a similar name. Since its release in 2019, 'The Thing About Pam' has kept up its record as the most downloaded digital broadcast series on iTunes, and in light of good reason.

To keep the real-life story of Hupp, 'The Thing About Pam' will feature the illegitimate conviction of Faria's husband Russ Faria, and Hupp's supposed association in the events that uncovered his innocence. As per E! News, the drama will be helmed and written by 'House of Lies' and 'UnReal' writer Jessika Borsiczky along with Zellweger and more on the six-episode series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI likely to let market determine bond yields, say analysts

Given the massive fiscal expansion scheduled for the next financial year -- Rs 12 lakh crore of government debt papers are set to flood the market -- analysts are of the view that the RBI is likely to let the market determine the yields and...

Belgians look forward to haircuts as COVID deaths slow

Belgium was expected on Friday to allow hairdressers to reopen mid-month in a slight easing of COVID-19 restrictions as serious infections slow in a country with one of the worlds highest per capita death rates.The Belgian government, regio...

Delhi Police says 2 persons die, 1 commits suicide during farmers' protest: Tomar

The Delhi Police has informed about death of two persons and one suicide case during the farmers protest against the three farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday. To a query in Rajya Sabha whether the government...

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir, tweets govt spokesperson.

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir, tweets govt spokesperson....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021