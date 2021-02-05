Man sets woman, mother afire, kills self

A jilted lover allegedly killed ayoung woman and her mother by setting them ablaze and alsoended his life by torching himself at her house here onFriday, police said.

The man, who was later identified as Bhoopalan aliasSatish, 31, was a contract technician and was said to bein love with the 26-year-old woman for seven years.

After gaining entry into her house at AnantanayagiNagar in Korukkupet early today, Bhoopalan allegedly set thewoman and her 45-year-old mother on fire, and also torchedhimself.

Hearing their cries, the neighbours informed policewho arrived to find three charred bodies.

''On learning that the woman was engaged to bemarried, Bhoopalan, who was also from Anantanayagi Nagar, wentto her house with a can of kerosene and resorted to thecrime,'' an official said.

The police team also found a kerosene can.

''The place reeked of kerosene when police entered thehouse. All the three people were identified and as perprocedure the bodies were sent to the Stanley GovernmentHospital, here, for autopsy,'' he told PTI.

The woman's father had died two years ago andfollowing his death, she was offered a job at the ChennaiCorporation on compassionate grounds.

She was engaged to be married to an employee of theChennai Corporation. PTI JSP SA BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)