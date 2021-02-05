Left Menu

Rupert Grint admits he has not seen all of 'Harry Potter' Movies

American actor Rupert Grint, who is best known for his role as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, admitted that he has not watched even half of the eight parts of the movie series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:29 IST
Rupert Grint admits he has not seen all of 'Harry Potter' Movies
Rupert Grint. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Rupert Grint, who is best known for his role as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, admitted that he has not watched even half of the eight parts of the movie series. In an interview with Variety, Grint who has co-starred as Ron Weasley in all eight 'Harry Potter' movies hasn't watched most of them.

Disclosing the same, he said, "I've probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that, I stopped watching them. But now that I have a daughter (Grint's wife, actor Georgia Groome, gave birth to a baby in May), I will probably have to watch them with her." Speaking about the hit franchise, the 32-year-old star also revealed that he doesn't expect to be a part of the 'Harry Potter' series being developed by HBO Max.

"It'll be weird if it was a continuation kind of thing. I weirdly feel quite protective of that character. Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience. ... If it's like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting," he told Variety. Meanwhile, on the work front, Grint at present, co-stars in the second season of M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV Plus series 'Servant' where he is seen portraying the role of a brother to Lauren Ambrose. Ambrose who is so traumatized by her child's death believes that the therapy doll she's been given is real.

On the other hand, while referring to his daughter as the same therapy doll, Grint joked and said, "It's actually a vampire version. It's a vampire baby with fangs." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Profile of the National Football Conferences Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play the American Football Conferences Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded 1974. Joined the NFL as an expansion team in 1976 and competed in the AFC ...

NFL-Brady on verge of turning lowly Bucs into Super Bowl champs

When Tom Brady left the Patriots after two decades for the lowly Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, he said he was doing so to see how great I can be.That led to raised eyebrows as well as a few eye rolls among NFL fans. Sure, Brady won a...

MCA21 Version 3.0 to be launched in Fiscal 2021-22

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA will launch data analytics-driven MCA21 Version 3.0 during fiscal 2021-22. According to a release by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the MCA21 Version 3.0 will have additional modules for e-Adjudicat...

FACTBOX-NFL-List of Super Bowl winners

List of National Football League Super Bowl champions. Feb. 2, 2020 - Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20Feb. 3, 2019 - New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3 Feb. 4, 2018 - Philadelphia 41, New England 33Feb. 5, 2017 - New England 34, Atlanta 28 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021